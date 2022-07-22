Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Dwight Gayle has scored 121 league goals during his career

Stoke City have signed striker Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old scored 34 goals in 122 game for the Magpies, who he joined from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth a reported £10m.

He is Stoke's sixth signing of the summer but the clubs have not disclosed whether any fee is involved.

"Dwight's track record, particularly in the Championship, is exceptional," said Stoke manager Michael O'Neill. external-link

"There were a number of clubs chasing him so we are really delighted he has chosen to join us."

Gayle first began to attract attention after joining Peterborough United in 2012, initially on loan.

He was signed by Crystal Palace the following summer and played for them in the 2016 FA Cup final against Manchester United, when they lost 2-1 after extra time.

Gayle was Newcastle's leading scorer when they won promotion to the Premier League in 2017, but only made nine appearances last season.

He also spent a season in the second tier on loan at West Brom in 2018-19, scoring 23 goals in 39 league appearances.

Josh Laurent, Aden Flint, Gavin Kilkenny, Harry Clarke and Liam McCarron are the other signings made by Stoke, ahead of their Championship opener away to Millwall on 30 July.

"For me it was about finding a club that was right for me and after speaking to the gaffer and the coaches I heard everything I wanted to hear," Gayle said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.