Stephen McLaughlin scored eight goals and provided 10 assists for Mansfield last season

Stephen McLaughlin has signed a new two-year deal with Mansfield Town.

The 32-year-old former Nottingham Forest and Southend United left-back already had an option on his previous deal triggered at the end of the season.

He has made 90 appearances for the Stags since arriving in 2020 and started in their League Two play-off final defeat by Port Vale in May.

"He has enjoyed an exceptional 18 months," said Stags boss Nigel Clough. external-link

"He gives us an attacking threat down the left hand side - along with Stephen Quinn and others - and was instrumental to the way we played last season."