Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Jackson joined Gillingham in July 2020 after spending three years with Colchester United

Cheltenham Town have signed full-back Ryan Jackson following his release by Gillingham at the end of last season.

The 31-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the League One club, becoming their sixth summer signing.

Jackson has appeared more than 400 times for clubs including Colchester United, Newport County, Macclesfield Town and AFC Wimbledon during his career.

He joined Gillingham in July 2020 and played 37 times last season.

"I feel like my experience can help the team and contribute to winning games, but this season is a challenge I'm looking forward to taking on," Jackson told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.