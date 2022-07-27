Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have completed the signing of Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in a deal worth up to 67m euros (£57m).

United manager Erik ten Hag was keen to be reunited with the 24-year-old, who he signed for Ajax in 2019.

He joins the club on a five-year contract which keeps him at Old Trafford until 2027, with the option of a further year.

"It's an honour to join this great football club," Martinez said.

"I've worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I'm here, I'm going to push myself even further."

The centre-back is United's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Christian Eriksen on a free transfer and Dutch full-back Tyrell Malacia.

Efforts continue to lure Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford from Barcelona.

