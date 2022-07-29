Close menu
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0BurnleyBurnley1

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Burnley: Vincent Kompany's side impress with dominant victory

By Brent PilnickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Ian Maatsen celebrates
Ian Maatsen (right) needed just 18 minutes to open his account for Burnley after his summer loan move from Chelsea

Vincent Kompany's reign as Burnley manager got off to a great start as his side produced a dominant 1-0 win away at Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

The Clarets were superb in the first half as debutant Ian Maatsen gave them an early lead - the relegated Premier League side should have scored more in former Manchester City captain Kompany's first half of football as a manager in England.

Huddersfield - under new boss Danny Schofield for the first time - failed to register a shot on target in the entire match as Burnley controlled the game after the break with more than two thirds of the possession.

Another Clarets debutant, Scott Twine, almost doubled the lead with five minutes left, but his curling free-kick hit the post.

New managers, new players

Josh Cullen
Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen was superb on his debut, having followed Kompany to Turf Moor from Anderlecht this summer

Burnley came into the game having rebuilt their squad after relegation from the top flight last season.

Kompany moved to Burnley from Anderlecht having lost experienced players such as Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Wout Weghorst, Dwight McNeil and Nick Pope.

The Clarets blooded new signings including Aro Muric, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Josh Cullen and Ian Maatsen, while youngster Dara Costelloe was given a debut in attack.

Huddersfield came into the game off the back of a play-off final loss and the resignation of manager Carlos Corberan just 22 days ago.

New boss Danny Schofield has also lost key players like Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo, although he was still able to call upon a number of the side that helped the Terriers reach Wembley - including Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward and Duane Holmes.

He also went into the game without centre-back Matty Pearson after the 28-year-old suffered a serious foot injury in last week's pre-season game with Bolton, and after the match Schofield said he will miss "a significant period".

Clarets dominate poor hosts

Danny Schofield
Schofield's Huddersfield side had just one effort on goal in either half - neither of which hit the target

Burnley started well and should have taken the lead inside the first 10 minutes. New signing Cullen's excellent through-ball set Ashley Barnes free, but Burnley's most experienced forward took too long as he closed in on goal and Tom Lees slid in and dispossessed him at close range.

Cullen and Barnes had shots saved soon after before Maatsen gave Burnley a deserved lead - the Dutch left-back was first to react to a Barnes mistake having got forward and he curled right-footed shot into the bottom corner.

It should have been 2-0 two minutes later, but Lee Nicholls saved well at close range from Roberts after the full-back had played a nice one-two to break into the box.

Kompany's influence on Burnley was clear to see as they dominated possession in the first period and played some delightful football in and around the Huddersfield box as the beaten play-off finalists struggled to deal with them.

Youngster Costelloe had a great chance to open his account for Burnley, but side-footed an effort wide of the far post after great work down the left by the impressive Maatsen five minutes before the break.

Huddersfield did not win a corner until the 67th minute as Burnley continued to control possession after the break, and it took another seven minutes for the hosts to have a decent effort when Ward fired over from the edge of the box after a mistake by Costelloe.

The night was summed up with two late free-kicks as Twine - a £4m summer signing from League One side Milton Keynes Dons - beautifully curled against the post, while in stoppage time Huddersfield hit the chest of the first Burnley defender from a wide area after a foul on Jordan Rhodes.

Kompany - 'We took this game by the scruff of the neck'

Vincent Kompany
Kompany led Anderlecht to third place in Belgium's top flight last season

After the game Kompany told BBC Radio Lancashire he was impressed with his side's start to the season, especially with the work-rate shown by his team:

"Beyond the good football I saw a team. I saw lads who've just recently learned to play together and take the fight on together, and that was good.

"Lots of running, lots of challenges, lots of bits that might not get highlighted as much because the football was good, but for me really that's more important for this season.

"We took this game by the scruff of the neck, we were there straight away, and that was good.

"That's when you start building, everything else - football, patterns, tactics - it's irrelevant if you don't have that as a base.

"I'm not going to say I'm surprised, but the lads have got something to be proud of today and tomorrow we go again."

Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I felt first half we suffered a lot, I thought Burnley really dominated the middle of the pitch by putting lots of players from wide areas into the middle.

"We didn't quite deal with that, they were breaking lots of lines and progressing up the pitch.

"But I think second half we changed a few things and we competed a lot better, we started matching them in the centre of the pitch and we put on a real good fight in the second half.

"There were some loose passes, there were some first and second balls, the fundamental things which I'd like to see be a little bit better, but it's the first game of the season, it was a tough test against Burnley, so we'll learn from this, we'll improve and we'll be ready for Birmingham."

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 2Turton
  • 23Edmonds-GreenSubstituted forNakayamaat 89'minutes
  • 32Lees
  • 14Ruffels
  • 6Hogg
  • 7Thomas
  • 5RussellSubstituted forKasumuat 72'minutesBooked at 84minsSubstituted forRhodesat 89'minutes
  • 19HolmesSubstituted forAnjorinat 56'minutes
  • 10KoromaSubstituted forRudoniat 56'minutes
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 8Anjorin
  • 9Rhodes
  • 13Chapman
  • 18Kasumu
  • 22Rudoni
  • 30Jackson
  • 33Nakayama

Burnley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 3TaylorBooked at 66mins
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24CullenBooked at 58mins
  • 4Cork
  • 26BastienSubstituted forTwineat 70'minutes
  • 44CostelloeSubstituted forda Silvaat 74'minutes
  • 10Barnes
  • 8Brownhill

Substitutes

  • 6Egan-Riley
  • 11Twine
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 21McNally
  • 22da Silva
  • 32Phillips
  • 39Dodgson
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
20,206

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home2
Away16
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Burnley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Burnley 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Tom Lees.

  4. Post update

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley).

  7. Post update

    Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ian Maatsen (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Twine.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Yuta Nakayama replaces Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes replaces David Kasumu because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town).

  13. Post update

    Scott Twine (Burnley) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  14. Booking

    David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Vitinho (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Taylor (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Danny Ward.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vitinho (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Vitinho (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

123 comments

  • Comment posted by TooMuchFluxx, today at 22:10

    I’m not comfortable with a Burnley team have 70% possession

    • Reply posted by td62, today at 22:29

      td62 replied:
      Surely Got to be an FA enquiry into that! Burnley 70% possession..🤔😂 great result though.

  • Comment posted by ross, today at 22:15

    Kompany’s Burnley 🥱

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 22:16

    Burnley dominated. Burnley won away. Really good start for Kompany and his team. Wishing them the best.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 22:41

      Commentier replied:
      Good luck to Burnley and VK. See you in the PL next year.

  • Comment posted by frankie, today at 22:23

    Great start for Burnley and vinny & let’s be brutally honest …that was a comprehensive one nil beating where Huddersfield were completely outplayed and struggled to force even a corner let alone manage a shot on target , it’s early days but a terrific start for burnley who look in good shape with a hungry talented & well balanced squad with a nice mix of youth & experience , so a v promising start

  • Comment posted by delboy, today at 22:23

    Just got in heard that the Burnley game was cancelled and Huddersfield played Barcelona instead

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 22:10

    Well the hoof ball style synonymous with Burnley seems to have gone.

    • Reply posted by john flynn, today at 22:21

      john flynn replied:
      much of the hoof ball was a creation of the media. True under Dyche the football had to be mixed up a bit. But under him we achieved away wins at Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United as well as the smaller clubs like Everton.

  • Comment posted by Dirkster, today at 22:17

    Wow, what a complete difference watching Burnley. Let’s not forget Huddersfield almost (arguably should have) made into the Premier League, so in terms of open play it should have been close. Nope, other than 10 second half minutes, Burnley absolutely bossed this game with great football on the deck.

    • Reply posted by Terrier49, today at 22:20

      Terrier49 replied:
      Burnley were good but this Town side are nowhere near as good as last season's. We have lost not only three of our best players but also a very good manager.

  • Comment posted by John Brennan, today at 22:21

    Hopefully the team should get even better as the season goes on. Just need to add more goals to be promotion contenders.

  • Comment posted by Terrier49, today at 22:13

    I'm a Town fan but put a bet on Burnley to win. I fancy them for promotion this season. As for Town I think we will stay up but with a greatly weakened side and an inexperienced manager I can't see us better than mid-table.

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 22:07

    First comment …. Well done clarets …

    • Reply posted by TG1, today at 22:29

      TG1 replied:
      Well done Burnley...Huddersfield, pathetic...two shots in 90mins, hang your heads in shame and at least refund the paying fans for that mediocre spectacle

  • Comment posted by Barwell Fleet, today at 22:44

    This is not the Burnley of Sean Dyche. They were excellent and played some technical and exciting stuff.

  • Comment posted by spurs1882, today at 22:34

    Burnley fully deserved the win they play excellent.. they completely dominated the game.

  • Comment posted by Pint of Bitter, today at 22:26

    Burnley s Slick Passing was a joy to watch , 70 % Possession lots new player s only a start but nice 3 points hard lines Town hope you turn it round UTC

  • Comment posted by Martin, today at 22:25

    To quote Stan, "it's a good result, now let's get to 50 points and see where we are.

  • Comment posted by marc, today at 22:42

    Whoever said not dominant has not seen the game ! Burnley has the ball for 63 minutes out of 90 and 17 shots to 2 and 7 on target versus 0.

    • Reply posted by Vlad the Inhaler, today at 22:47

      Vlad the Inhaler replied:
      I've seen 4-0 scorelines that were less one-sided than this.

  • Comment posted by trialError, today at 22:32

    A good start for Kompany's Burnley.
    Unrecognizable from Dyche's Burnley.

  • Comment posted by nutty, today at 22:37

    Connor Roberts is not a new signing !!! Burnley were superb. Kompany playing Bielsa style football . Great entertainment.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 22:20

    Kompany’s Burnley brilliant today... No long ball in sight, Sean Dyche era truly dead and buried!!

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 22:33

      Paul replied:
      Kompany and Bellamy will prove to be a potent combination good cop bad cop .

  • Comment posted by Oh dear, today at 22:13

    Huddersfield 30% possession you say ? Surely nearer 3% and why bring on Jordan Rhodes only seven minutes from time. Burnley looked as though they should have scored a couple more than they did. Early days but they did look convincing.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 22:48

    Brilliant Burnley against a team who normally take control. We know it's a tough league but the signs look promising. UTC

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley11001013
2Birmingham00000000
3Blackburn00000000
4Blackpool00000000
5Bristol City00000000
6Cardiff00000000
7Coventry00000000
8Hull00000000
9Luton00000000
10Middlesbrough00000000
11Millwall00000000
12Norwich00000000
13Preston00000000
14QPR00000000
15Reading00000000
16Rotherham00000000
17Sheff Utd00000000
18Stoke00000000
19Sunderland00000000
20Swansea00000000
21Watford00000000
22West Brom00000000
23Wigan00000000
24Huddersfield100101-10
View full Championship table

