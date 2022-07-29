Huddersfield Town v Burnley

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town20:00BurnleyBurnley
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 21Nicholls
- 2Turton
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 32Lees
- 14Ruffels
- 6Hogg
- 7Thomas
- 5Russell
- 19Holmes
- 10Koroma
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 8Anjorin
- 9Rhodes
- 13Chapman
- 18Kasumu
- 22Rudoni
- 30Jackson
- 33Nakayama
Burnley
Formation 4-3-3
- 49Muric
- 14Roberts
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 3Taylor
- 29Maatsen
- 24Cullen
- 4Cork
- 26Bastien
- 8Brownhill
- 10Barnes
- 44Costelloe
Substitutes
- 6Egan-Riley
- 11Twine
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 21McNally
- 22da Silva
- 32Phillips
- 39Dodgson
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match report to follow.