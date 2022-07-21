James Maxwell: Doncaster Rovers sign ex-Rangers defender
Last updated on .
Doncaster Rovers have signed defender James Maxwell on a two-year deal, following a trial with Gary McSheffrey's squad.
The 20-year-old was at Rangers for three years but never made a first-team appearance for the Glasgow club.
He has first-team experience from loan spells with hometown club Ayr United and Queen of the South.
"It was something I wanted to do straight away," Maxwell said.
"This offer gave me a bit of excitement, a bit of a buzz inside so I'm delighted to get it done."
Boss McSheffrey added: "He coped and dealt with the games he played during his trial really well."
