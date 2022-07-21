Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

James Maxwell had loan spells at Queen of the South and Ayr United whilst at Rangers

Doncaster Rovers have signed defender James Maxwell on a two-year deal, following a trial with Gary McSheffrey's squad.

The 20-year-old was at Rangers for three years but never made a first-team appearance for the Glasgow club.

He has first-team experience from loan spells with hometown club Ayr United and Queen of the South.

"It was something I wanted to do straight away," Maxwell said. external-link

"This offer gave me a bit of excitement, a bit of a buzz inside so I'm delighted to get it done."

Boss McSheffrey added: "He coped and dealt with the games he played during his trial really well."

