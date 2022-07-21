Match ends, Basel 2, Crusaders 0.
Crusaders lost 2-0 to 10-man Basel in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie in Switzerland.
The hosts had midfielder Taulant Xhaka sent-off for two fouls in as many minutes in the 33rd minute.
Two minutes later, Dan Ndoye put Basel ahead with a shot across goal into the net and Adam Szalai added a second three minutes after the interval.
The second leg will be played at Seaview in north Belfast next Thursday.
The result gives the Irish Cup winners some remaining hope of progression to the third round against a side who reached the last 16 of the competition last season.
Alexander Frei's side went down 4-2 on aggregate to Marseille on that occasion after overcoming Ujpest Dozsa, Hammerby, Qarabag and Omonia Nicosia.
The Swiss outfit have also reached the last 16 of the Champions League in the last decade and made it to the Europa League quarter-finals in 2020.
Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter made just one change to the starting line-up which defeated Gibraltarians Bruno's Magpies 3-1 in the second leg of their first qualifying round tie seven days previously.
Jude Winchester replaced Jordan Owens for the game played in humid conditions at the 38,000-capacity St Jakob-Park.
Ben Kennedy had an effort saved by Marwin Hitz early on while at the other end Jonny Tuffey denied Szalai.
Last season's Swiss Super League runners-up were reduced to 10 men when Xhaka received a yellow card for a foul on Daniel Larmour, followed by a second yellow for another rash tackle a minute later.
Ndoye's opener followed soon after and Szalai doubled their lead with a close-range finish, deftly back-heeling the ball into the net.
The home side pushed for a third but the visitors had chances late in the game to reduce their deficit.
Substitute Johnny McMurray twice went close while Paul Heatley failed to find the target.
The winners will play Polish club Pogon Szczecin or Brondby in the third qualifying round.
Line-ups
FC Basel
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hitz
- 22López
- 4ComasSubstituted forMalesat 76'minutes
- 21Pelmard
- 72Padula
- 20Frei
- 34XhakaBooked at 33mins
- 23Burger
- 27NdoyeSubstituted forAmdouniat 67'minutes
- 11SzalaiSubstituted forMillarat 67'minutes
- 42LtaiefSubstituted forTushiat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Lang
- 6Djiga
- 7Millar
- 9Amdouni
- 13Salvi
- 16de Mol
- 17Hunziker
- 19Males
- 24Tushi
- 40Chipperfield
Crusaders
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 33Tuffey
- 2Burns
- 3Hegarty
- 20LarmourBooked at 32mins
- 15O'Rourke
- 25ClarkeSubstituted forMcMurrayat 76'minutes
- 7Lowry
- 14Forsythe
- 22HeatleyBooked at 22mins
- 19WinchesterSubstituted forWeirat 76'minutes
- 8Kennedy
Substitutes
- 6Weir
- 9Lecky
- 10Ebbe
- 17Patterson
- 18Owens
- 23McKeown
- 24Robinson
- 27McMurray
- 36Pauley
- 43Barr
- 45Morrow
- Referee:
- Amin Kurgkheli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
