Tyreeq Bakinson scored two goals in 17 matches on loan at Ipswich last season

Sheffield Wednesday have signed midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old scored one goal in 14 games for the Robins last season, and two goals in 17 matches on loan to League One Ipswich Town.

The London-born player moved to Ashton Gate in 2017 after progressing to the first team at Luton, and has netted 10 goals in 133 career appearances.

He is the eighth addition to Darren Moore's squad for the 2022-23 season.

