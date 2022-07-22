Rangers captain James Tavernier has agreed a new deal to extend his stay at Ibrox, with the 30-year-old right-back currently contracted until summer 2024. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Rangers have tabled a £5.4m bid and offered Besiktas a 20% sell on of any future transfer in an attempt to land 21-year-old Turkey left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, according to various reports in his homeland, but the Istanbul club are looking for a fee of around £6m. (Daily Record) external-link

North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski is finally on his way to Aberdeen after the £535,000 signing's move from MTK Budapest was delayed by a visa application - and the 23-year-old could make his debut on Sunday against Raith Rovers. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibernian are poised to join Aberdeen in a transfer tussle for 20-year-old Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris, according to transfer guru Alan Nixon. (Edinburgh Live) external-link

David Bates has emerged as a target for Ipswich Town, with the 25-year-old falling out of favour with new Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, who has preferred new signings Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales as his centre-back pairing during the Scottish League Cup group stage. (Daily Record) external-link

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson believes his summer transfer from Aberdeen to Bologna can help him reach the same heights as fellow Scotland internationals Andrew Robertson, Kieran Tierney and John McGinn. (The National) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale has backed Leigh Griffiths to get his career back on track after offering the former Scotland striker training facilities following the 31-year-old's release by League 1 club Falkirk, although there is no contract offer on the table from the Premiership outfit. (The Herald) external-link

New Celtic signing Aaron Mooy has revealed he was training in a local park after returning to Glasgow with Scottish wife Nicola following the 31-year-old Australia midfielder's exit from Chinese club Shanghai Port. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Heart of Midlothian's summer recruitment is far from complete, with manager Robbie Neilson eyeing another three new signings. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Premier Sports, one of Scottish football's major broadcaster partners, has been taken over by Nordic streaming platform Viaplay in a deal worth £30m. (The Scotsman) external-link