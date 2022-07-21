Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Colby Bishop scored 39 goals in 123 appearances for League One Accrington Stanley

Portsmouth have signed striker Colby Bishop from Accrington Stanley.

The 25-year-old joins on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee with a club option to extend it by a further 12 months.

"We've had to be patient," manager Danny Cowley told the club website external-link .

"We had an offer accepted for Colby and there was also Championship interest - we were a bit nervous. We spoke with him and told him to take his time and make an intelligent decision.

"Ultimately, he's chosen to come here - and that's brilliant."

Bishop joined League One Accrington Stanley in 2019 and made 123 appearances for the club, scoring 39 goals in all competitions.

It was his second professional contract after three seasons playing non-league football when he also worked as a primary school teacher.

Portsmouth start the new League One season away to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, 30th July.

'Huge boost for Pompey'

Analysis - BBC Radio Solent's Portsmouth commentator Andy Moon

You can debate whether this transfer has been a saga or a soap opera but however Portsmouth landed Colby Bishop head coach Danny Cowley will be ecstatic to sign his top striking target.

Demand has exceeded supply for forwards in League One so to land Bishop for a fee of about £500k is a huge boost and means Pompey's recruitment plans are finally falling into place.

The Pompey number 9 shirt has weighed heavy in recent years with the likes of proven goalscorers John Marquis and Tyler Walker struggling to make an impact.

But Bishop is a fighter who spent four years in National League North before getting a second chance in the EFL, firing Pompey back to the Championship is the next challenge for him to attack.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.