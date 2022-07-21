Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Edward McGinty saved two penalties in his final outing with Sligo Rovers

Oxford United have signed goalkeeper Edward McGinty from the League of Ireland's Premier Division side Sligo Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international joins on a three-year deal with a year's option.

"He has so much potential," manager Karl Robinson told the club website external-link .

"He is already a very good goalkeeper and has a terrific attitude. We are excited that he wants to come here and be part of what we are building."

The 6ft3 (192cm) shot-stopper played youth football for Celtic and Hibernian before moving to Ireland and joining Sligo Rovers under-19 squad in 2016.

McGinty, who was born in Scotland, moved-up through the ranks at Sligo and started 19 games in Ireland's top flight this season.

He was Sligo's hero last week after saving two penalties in their Europa Conference League shoot-out win over Bala Town.

"I'm buzzing - the set-up here looks incredible," McGinty told BBC Radio Oxford.

"It was hectic and emotional leaving Sligo but I'm happy to be here and I'm already settling in."

