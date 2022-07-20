Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Carrie Jones joined Manchester United from Cardiff City in 2020

Wales midfielder Carrie Jones has joined Leicester City on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

Jones, 18, who has made five Women's Super League appearances for United in the past two seasons, should get more game time with Leicester.

Jones, who made her international debut as a 15-year old and has already won 12 caps, will play at Leicester with Wales teammates Hannah Cain and Josie Green.

"I am really pleased and excited to get started," Jones said.