Close menu

Jurgen Klopp reflects on 'perfect night' as Darwin Nunez scores four against RB Leipzig

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments356

Darwin Nunez
Uruguayan Darwin Nunez came off the bench to open his Liverpool account with four goals in the second half at the Red Bull Arena

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says new signing Darwin Nunez had a "perfect night" as he opened his club account to score four goals in the Reds' 5-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring before Nunez, 22, added four after the break.

Nunez has been under close scrutiny from fans since joining from Benfica for an initial £64m, which could rise to a club record £85m with add-ons.

"That's the best way obviously to stop all these discussions," said Klopp.

"We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever. They are all completely normal human beings and the first touch is not perfect then all of a sudden.

"This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do. All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things.

"He's a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he's a really good one.

"That's of course a perfect night for him."

The Reds face RB Salzburg in their next pre-season game on Wednesday before playing Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday, 30 July.

Comments

Join the conversation

356 comments

  • Comment posted by Wirral Fire, today at 22:01

    I realise tomorrow’s headlines will be about Nuñez, but this Carvalho looks a real player to me…

    • Reply posted by Dropout, today at 22:03

      Dropout replied:
      Carvalho and Elliot looked very impressive, and have done in all our pre-season games so far.

  • Comment posted by George Piper, today at 22:01

    Great confidence booster for Nunez. Let’s hope he terrorises PL defences with the same vigour this coming season. Well done!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:04

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      When do we play against Little and Large. I mean Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez

  • Comment posted by kickabout, today at 22:01

    Klopp knows about players. Trust him.

    • Reply posted by A-D-George, today at 22:11

      A-D-George replied:
      Let me guess, this friendly actually means something?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:04

    Carvalho plays a lot like Coutinho

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 22:09

      for11 replied:
      He doesn’t….he was on for 20 mins…ffs what’s wrong with you people???

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 22:04

    By my calculations he should score 152 next season

    • Reply posted by Hyde Road Hotel, today at 22:14

      Hyde Road Hotel replied:
      Do you want to bet your house on it?

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 22:03

    Seems like Red Bull has giving him wings

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:02

    Liverpool to win the title next season?
    Every chance, good luck from a leeds fan.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:04

      eric replied:
      Keep on licking

  • Comment posted by seymour, today at 22:10

    Still only a friendly but to bang in 4 goals in 45 minutes………wow

    • Reply posted by cero, today at 22:37

      cero replied:
      Like the part where he's near always around the box. Fox in the box he might become

  • Comment posted by MyOpinionCounts-just, today at 22:44

    Nunez misses a chance in a friendly:

    Opposition fans: Hahahaha, he's a flop. Waste of money.

    Nunez scores 4 in a friendly:

    Opposition fans: Ugh, it's only a friendly, calm down.

    Make up your minds 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, today at 22:48

      Pen Factory replied:
      Not opposition fans just Man United fans

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 22:26

    Darwin is going to batter Maguire in the PL (won't be in the Champions League as Utd aren't in that)..

    • Reply posted by Primark Scream, today at 22:30

      Primark Scream replied:
      And this years brain of britain...

      Noisy neighbour

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 22:18

    Love or hate Klopp and I don't particularly like him but the man is good at what he does...

    If it wasn't for oil money and billionaires he would have no challengers

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 22:20

      Kev replied:
      Who do you think owns Liverpool ? You clown !!

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 22:05

    That should shut the 🤡🤡🤡 up about him., but probably won’t.

    4 goals in one half … not a bad return.

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, today at 22:10

      Pen Factory replied:
      Doubt it, Ernie has already wrote him off saying he won’t score. Single goal for Liverpool

  • Comment posted by damo, today at 22:02

    This is a great confidence boost for him. Let's keep him going.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 22:02

    That’s a lot of goals in one game.

    • Reply posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 22:06

      Just_Not_Cricket replied:
      In one half

  • Comment posted by craig, today at 22:29

    Not a Liverpool fan but the lad will score 20 goals in the EPL , with Salah , Jota , Diaz and Firmino it’s Europe’s best strike force by a mile
    To have a player like Jota coming off the bench is ridiculous

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:50

      eric replied:
      Nunez and jota are both crocks, be lucky to get ten games out of them, runners up yet again

  • Comment posted by Golden, today at 22:37

    "The Reds face RB Salzburg in their next pre-season game on Wednesday before playing Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday, 30 July."

    Has it been moved from the King Power then BBC?

    • Reply posted by FFP City 1 in 57, today at 22:38

      FFP City 1 in 57 replied:
      more basic mistakes from the bbc.

      these ‘sports writers’ are clueless

  • Comment posted by In Klopp we trust, today at 22:14

    In Klopp we trust.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 22:24

    Utd fans here last week celebrating claiming this guy was useless 🤣🤣

    Fabio Carvahalo has the makings of a sensational player!

    • Reply posted by AlwaysRed, today at 22:32

      AlwaysRed replied:
      The Utd fans just jealous cos he refused to even negotiate with them despite them offering more money..

      Totally agree on carvalho, looks a bargain. It will be interesting to see him link with Harvey Elliot. 🤔

  • Comment posted by NNNNNNNNNNineteen, today at 22:09

    Getting a bit sharper, still need to iron out a few cracks but coming on nicely, We should be ready to go at full swing soon when the serious stuff starts. The younger players will make the difference this season

    • Reply posted by King Bee, today at 22:21

      King Bee replied:
      Twenty

  • Comment posted by for11, today at 22:08

    Just like last week was a pre-season friendly so is this week….both mean nothing so the ridiculous online reaction last week means nothing….let’s see what happens. This fella will not have a silky touch outside the box…but….if he knows where the back of the net is who gives a flying one ??

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport