Uruguayan Darwin Nunez came off the bench to open his Liverpool account with four goals in the second half at the Red Bull Arena

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says new signing Darwin Nunez had a "perfect night" as he opened his club account to score four goals in the Reds' 5-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring before Nunez, 22, added four after the break.

Nunez has been under close scrutiny from fans since joining from Benfica for an initial £64m, which could rise to a club record £85m with add-ons.

"That's the best way obviously to stop all these discussions," said Klopp.

"We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever. They are all completely normal human beings and the first touch is not perfect then all of a sudden.

"This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do. All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things.

"He's a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he's a really good one.

"That's of course a perfect night for him."

The Reds face RB Salzburg in their next pre-season game on Wednesday before playing Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday, 30 July.