Desiree Monsivais was the first player to 100 goals in the Liga MX Femenil

Glasgow City will "step up a level" with the arrival of Mexican striker Desiree Monsivais, says head coach Eileen Gleeson.

The 34-year-old arrives from Monterrey in her homeland, where she had been playing since the formation of Liga MX Femenil in 2017.

She scored 119 goals in 166 games for Monterrey and was the first player in the league to hit 100 goals.

"Desiree was a key target for us," explained Gleeson.

"She is a known goal scorer who I have no doubt will quickly become a Glasgow City fan favourite. She is a driven, ambitious player who will make the team step up a level."