Matt Taylor's Exeter City side will play in League One for the first time in 10 years

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says he is still hopeful of bringing in 'four or five' new players before the start of the League One season.

The Grecians have yet to add to their squad after being promoted last term and are still looking for a first-choice goalkeeper to fill the void left by loanee Cameron Dawson last season.

Exeter begin their campaign in nine days away at Lincoln City.

"We're conscious that we do need to add a few bodies to the group," he said.

"There's four or five positions that I feel are priority positions, we have to get them right in terms of the character of the personnel first and foremost, but also then the playing profile.

"But we can't make any qualms about it, we have missed out on targets," Taylor - who won the League Manager's Association's League Two Manager of the Year award - told BBC Sport.

Exeter have eight league and cup games before the transfer window closes in September.

Taylor, who has earned promotion as both a player and a manager at Exeter, says he expects more loan players to become available very soon.

"Parent clubs have waited a little bit longer than usual to allow players go out on loan.

"The season's quickly coming around and it's becoming apparent that some players won't be involved at the higher levels of football, and they would be looking at game time and hopefully we'll be able to move towards it.

"We have to get the right bodies in, and bar the goalkeeper, the rest of the positions are covered, so we're only looking to add quality on top of those positions."