Lydia Bedford previously worked as an England youth coach

Manager Lydia Bedford says she "wants to build something really special" at Leicester City after signing a new deal with the Women's Super League club.

The 34-year-old guided the Foxes to safety last season, having taken the job with the club bottom of the table and pointless after eight games.

Leicester ended their first season in the WSL with four wins and a draw to avoid the drop by just two points.

"It still feels like a bit of a whirlwind," Bedford said.

"It wasn't a difficult decision come the end of the season, and once we survived the relegation battle, that I wanted to be here to try to build something really special.

"I'm immensely proud in what the players produced across that time.

"There hasn't been a load of time to reflect on the highs and lows. Not every part of it was easy. There were some great learnings that we had from that, for them as players and me as a manager, which will really help us travelling into next season."

'Opportunity to put stamp on Foxes'

Bedford - who left her role at the Football Association, where she was an England youth team coach, to take the job at Leicester - says her first pre-season with the East Midlands club will be concentrated on making the Foxes a more resilient side that is capable of pushing more top-flight teams more often after a difficult debut campaign in the WSL.

"Now it's my opportunity to really put my stamp on it," Bedford told BBC East Midlands Today.

"I've worked in a structure that we played to an England DNA and were producing players for our seniors. Now I'm producing players that are going to get results every Sunday and recruiting players that will add to that.

"For us, the aim definitely is to consolidate our place in the WSL and to show the league that, with the preparation we have got, we can compete with almost every team that is front of us.

"There is a real focus in pre-season to physically prepare the players to be able to compete for 90 minutes. Tactically, it is about being in position to have some flexibility over how we want to play, but also make sure the players are really clear on how we will see out games or get back into them.

"Those two things, along with our group becoming more united and close together, are our main focuses."

As for the longer-term ambitions for the club, Bedford says the creation of a director of women and girls' football role at Leicester - which is expected to be filled in the coming weeks - is crucial.

"They will really drive that side of where the football club is moving. My job is the day-to-day," said Bedford.

"We know the direction we have to move in and we are not here to just be a body in the WSL."