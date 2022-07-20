Last updated on .From the section Irish

Shamrock Rovers played Ludogorets in the Bulgarian city of Razgrad on Tuesday

The Irish Foreign Minister says his department is working with the relevant embassies to bring home a Shamrock Rovers fan who is being held by Bulgarian border police.

Long-time Rovers supporter Daniel Fulham was attempting to travel from Razgard to Bucharest after watching his side play Ludogorets in a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.

According to the League of Ireland champions, he was held after questions were raised over the validity of his passport.

"Daniel Fulham is a long-standing club member and volunteer who has made many international journeys in his working and social life with the same passport as was presented to the border police," said a Rovers spokesperson.

"It is understood that the authorities questioned the validity of the photograph in matching Daniel's identity.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs is liaising on the matter in which there is no doubt about the validity of the passport, and we hope to see the matter closed as quickly as possible for Daniel to return home."

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney confirmed on Thursday afternoon that his department is working on a solution.