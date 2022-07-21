Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Ben Whitfield scored for Stockport in their FA Cup tie against Bolton last season

Barrow have signed Stockport winger Ben Whitfield on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old has moved to the Bluebirds for a free transfer, with the Hatters retaining a sell-on fee.

He scored twice in 15 league appearances last season as Stockport won promotion to League Two.

"Ben moves on with everyone's best wishes. I know it's been a really tough decision that he's had to make," Hatters boss Dave Challinor told the club website. external-link

