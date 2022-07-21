Close menu

Ben Whitfield: Barrow sign Stockport County winger on free transfer

Ben Whitfield
Ben Whitfield scored for Stockport in their FA Cup tie against Bolton last season

Barrow have signed Stockport winger Ben Whitfield on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old has moved to the Bluebirds for a free transfer, with the Hatters retaining a sell-on fee.

He scored twice in 15 league appearances last season as Stockport won promotion to League Two.

"Ben moves on with everyone's best wishes. I know it's been a really tough decision that he's had to make," Hatters boss Dave Challinor told the club website.external-link

