Tyson Fury's Gypsy King brand will feature on Morecambe's home and away shorts this season

Morecambe are looking to punch above their weight for a second successive season in League One this campaign.

The Shrimps survived their first ever season in the third tier of English football in 2021-22 by just two points.

They'll be hoping for a slightly more comfortable ride this time out, with retired WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on board.

Before League One defenders start panicking about the prospect of marking him at set-pieces, Fury is just sponsoring the club's shorts through his Gypsy King brand.

The 33-year-old Morecambe resident told the club website: external-link "I love the Morecambe area and it is a pleasure to be able to support my local club."

Head of commercial Martin Thomas added: "Tyson is a fantastic ambassador for the Morecambe area and it's fantastic to have him on board.

"He is one of the most recognisable names in the world of sport, and will bring worldwide recognition to the club."

The two-time world champion announced his retirement after victory over Dillian Whyte in April, but said this week he would fight fellow Briton Anthony Joshua if it was put on free-to-air television and tickets given away for free.