Hibernian face Scottish League Cup exit after fielding a suspended player against Greenock Morton
Hibernian face being knocked out of the Scottish League Cup after fielding a suspended player against Morton.
Wednesday's 1-1 home draw, then missing out on a bonus point after losing the penalty shoot-out, meant the top-flight side were unlikely to progress.
Now their hopes of making it out of the group stage could be ended if they are disciplined with a points deduction.
Stranraer also face a Scottish Professional Football League hearing on Thursday.
Both clubs have admitted playing ineligible players in their most recent ties.
Elgin City were given a 3-0 defeat for fielding a suspended player against Ayr United earlier in the competition.
Stranraer breached the rules during Tuesday's 2-2 Group H draw with League 2 rivals Forfar Athletic, a result that left both sides eliminated from the competition despite the Angus hosts winning the penalty shoot-out.
Hibs currently top Group D ahead of Falkirk on goal difference, but Lee Johnson's Premiership side have completed all their fixtures and will be overtaken if the Bairns take a point from their final game at home to League 1 rivals Clyde on Saturday.
Wednesday's result had eliminated Morton from the competition, but the Championship side's hopes of progress could be revived - and Hibs' ended - should they be handed a victory.