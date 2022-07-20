Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Ewan Henderson's equaliser against Morton could be scrubbed from the record books

Hibernian face being knocked out of the Scottish League Cup after fielding a suspended player against Morton.

Wednesday's 1-1 home draw, then missing out on a bonus point after losing the penalty shoot-out, meant the top-flight side were unlikely to progress.

Now their hopes of making it out of the group stage could be ended if they are disciplined with a points deduction.

Stranraer also face a Scottish Professional Football League hearing on Thursday.

Both clubs have admitted playing ineligible players in their most recent ties.

Elgin City were given a 3-0 defeat for fielding a suspended player against Ayr United earlier in the competition.

Stranraer breached the rules during Tuesday's 2-2 Group H draw with League 2 rivals Forfar Athletic, a result that left both sides eliminated from the competition despite the Angus hosts winning the penalty shoot-out.

Hibs currently top Group D ahead of Falkirk on goal difference, but Lee Johnson's Premiership side have completed all their fixtures and will be overtaken if the Bairns take a point from their final game at home to League 1 rivals Clyde on Saturday.

Wednesday's result had eliminated Morton from the competition, but the Championship side's hopes of progress could be revived - and Hibs' ended - should they be handed a victory.