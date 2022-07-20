Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Luke Robinson has made 26 league appearances for Wigan

Tranmere Rovers have signed Wigan Athletic defender Luke Robinson on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old extended his deal with the Latics until the end of the 2023-24 season on Wednesday.

"I think this has been a long time coming and is the right time for me to go out and get first-team football," he told the club website.

"It's my hometown club, it's what everyone dreams about being able to play for their local club."

