Jesse Lingard: Former Man Utd attacking midfielder close to joining Nottingham Forest

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Lingard's last appearance for England was in October 2021

Former Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is close to signing for Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old, who has 32 England caps, has been in talks with the newly promoted side but it is understood nothing has yet been agreed.

He left United after more than 20 years at the club when his contract expired at the end of June.

Lingard has also been linked with a return to West Ham.

He had a spell on loan with the Hammers during the 2020-21 season, scoring nine goals in 16 Premier League starts.

Lingard, who has also held talks with Everton, made 22 appearances for Manchester United last season, but only four of those were starts.

  • Comment posted by Kieran, today at 13:19

    everything that is wrong with modern day football. he's taking forest, either because they are paying him ridiculous money, or he's got nowhere else to go that will meet his 'demands' or facilitate his brothers ego. forest fans, its for the best you do not follow him on social media as his application on there, far outweighs what he does on the pitch. beans beans beans.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 13:44

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      I've never understood this narrative - is he not supposed to use social media when he's not working? Is he supposed to be training or playing 24/7, no leisure time allowed?

      9 goals and 5 assists in 16 games for West Ham last year. Clearly he still has something to offer a Premier League team.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 13:05

    Good to see youngsters moving to pastures new, to develop and fulfil their potential.

    Good luck J.Lingz

    • Reply posted by Andy1991, today at 13:09

      Andy1991 replied:
      Youngster he's late twenties plus if Forrest go down he's gone. Hope it's a years contract.

  • Comment posted by CreamyB, today at 13:21

    To think I was DESPERATE for him to come to Newcastle in January!
    Great player on his day but all he cares about now is money and TikTok

    • Reply posted by GN1scoop, today at 13:58

      GN1scoop replied:
      As a Toon fan, I'm actually glad we managed to swerve the hype and not sign him. On his day a decent player and 200% better than Dele Ali..

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 13:05

    This young lad has plenty of potential..

    • Reply posted by KorBlimey Boris, today at 13:15

      KorBlimey Boris replied:
      he s not young - know your football

  • Comment posted by Albert Watch, today at 13:24

    Was more interested in his Jlinz range and doing selfies with Pogba at Man Utd.

    At 29 totally wasted his career and just trying to get as much dosh as he can from Forest. Watch out for his new dance routine this season

    • Reply posted by Alun, today at 13:26

      Alun replied:
      Isn’t that why we all go to work though? I agree he’s wasted potential but a bit harsh there

  • Comment posted by KDW, today at 13:10

    great young player and one for the future. hopefully he gets some time at U21's then onto the full national team

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 13:37

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      It's like a collection of all the least funny Lingard jokes from Twitter.

  • Comment posted by frankie, today at 13:07

    Did well for West Ham but appears to be the definition of a mercenary

    • Reply posted by Alv, today at 13:11

      Alv replied:
      totally agree Frankie money talks. Doesn't give a toot about Forest!

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 13:17

    Forrest must be offering him a bucket load of money, as West Ham (where he fit in so well) wanted to sign him permanently

    Reds have had an impressive pre-season transfer window. Cant accuse them of lack of ambition or spending power

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 14:04

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Forest are having an excellent transfer window and if they can add Lingard to that it will be quite a scoop for them.

  • Comment posted by bigbadbobbybokehead, today at 13:14

    Showing some ambition there

  • Comment posted by Wake, today at 13:31

    I like Lingard & would happily have him stay at United. But we should have sold him to West Ham when they offered.

    • Reply posted by Snoopy, today at 13:38

      Snoopy replied:
      stay at utd....he was effing hopeless

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 13:21

    That should guarantee Forest 2 or 3 goals this season

  • Comment posted by al, today at 13:13

    Not as good as him or his brother think he is

  • Comment posted by Scott Cowley, today at 13:08

    Hope there is a relegation release clause IF it's true the contract is worth 200k p/w just in case the worst case scenario happens

  • Comment posted by mse12479, today at 13:06

    SHOW ME THE MONEY!

  • Comment posted by pw24, today at 13:23

    If Forest are paying a lot of salary, I hope he rediscovers some form. Hope Forest are not putting all their eggs in one basket as he has not often managed to play 30 + games a year, even in his best years.

    Always looks like getting a goal when playing his best but I fear he may be a similar case to Delle Alli and that he may not be what he was.

    • Reply posted by Francis, today at 13:26

      Francis replied:
      I want him playing for Forest with our superb manager. However it had better not be £200000 a week.

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 13:17

    This could be a good move for all. Forest seem to be doing some good business and may surprise a few people, however with all the new signings I often wonder how many of those that helped get the promotion will still be with them this season and see their efforts rewarded

    • Reply posted by PRHW80, today at 13:24

      PRHW80 replied:
      It's a concern but it was always a risk given we had 5 loan stars with us. Only 3 first team, contracted players have left but it does mean we're going to be starting with effectively a brand new team. I believe only 4 players who started @ Wembley will start vs Newcastle.

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 13:15

    Good luck to Jesse.

    As a huge Manchester United fan I am absolutely ashamed of the way our club has treated this guy. After his time served, he deserved some decency following his successful West Ham spell. Unfortunately all we gave him was more false promises and then left him to exit via the rear door as if he was worthless.

    Disgusted to be associated with this club these days to be honest...

    • Reply posted by Anfailed, today at 13:16

      Anfailed replied:
      troll

  • Comment posted by john, today at 13:12

    Fantastic signing for Forest .A player with loads of Premier League experience ,Forest need old heads like Lingard and Hennessey to help them survive.

    • Reply posted by darrenmac82 , today at 13:18

      darrenmac82 replied:
      Old head ? Lingards only 23

  • Comment posted by matthueycamo, today at 13:09

    Always remember him for that FA cup goal. Hope he picks up where he left off at West Ham.

  • Comment posted by Francis, today at 13:29

    There is a lot of criticism coming in for this possible signing. It's a superb manager he's playing for at a big club. So let's see.

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 13:32

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      One of them will be gone by Christmas.

      During the WC the owners will have plenty of thinking time

