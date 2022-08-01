Close menu

Premier League: Who can challenge Man City & Liverpool in the title race?

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne
Manchester City won the Premier League in dramatic fashion last season

Manchester City and Liverpool have produced a rivalry in recent years that has taken the standard of English football to another level.

In the past five seasons, Pep Guardiola's City have claimed the top-flight trophy on four occasions, while Jurgen Klopp's Reds have won it once.

It looks like these two sides will be the ones to catch once more in 2022-23, after City strengthened their side with the signing of Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, while Liverpool brought in Darwin Nunez to replace Sadio Mane.

The two teams met in the Community Shield on Saturday - with Nunez scoring as Liverpool won 3-1.

With the chasing pack aiming to close the gap, which of the clubs that finished behind them is most likely to challenge the two powerhouses?

Chelsea

Position last season: 3rd

Players in: Raheem Sterling (£50m), Kalidou Koulibaly (£33m)

Players out: Antonio Rudiger (free), Andreas Christensen (free), Danny Drinkwater (free), Romelu Lukaku (loan)

There has been significant upheaval at Chelsea after American Todd Boehly completed his takeover of the club to end the highly successful Roman Abramovich era.

Boehly has a tough task to follow but signalled his intent with the high profile signing of Raheem Sterling from champions Manchester City.

Though not a like-for-like replacement, the England international comes in for Romelu Lukaku, who returned to Inter Milan after a season of struggle at Stamford Bridge in which he fell out with boss Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea were top of the table at one stage last term but their form dropped off in the second half of the campaign, and now without a main central striker in their squad Tuchel may well deploy a more fluid front three with the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic available to call upon.

Key German defender Antonio Rudiger left on a free to join Real Madrid and Senegal skipper Kalidou Koulibaly has finally moved to the Premier League as his replacement.

Tottenham

Position last season: 4th

Players in: Ivan Perisic (free), Fraser Forster (free), Yves Bissouma (£35m), Richarlison (£60m), Clement Lenglet (loan), Djed Spence (£20m)

Players out: Steven Bergwijn (£26m), Jack Clarke (£10m)

Spurs recovered under Antonio Conte after a poor start to last season to clinch an unlikely Champions League spot and the Italian has been fully backed in this transfer window.

A hefty £60m has been paid to Everton for the services of Richarlison, though the Brazil international is not assured of being an automatic starter, which shows the strength in depth they now possess.

Yves Bissouma adds steel in the middle of the park. while the free signing of Ivan Perisic looks to be a shrewd move as the Croatian provided eight goals and seven assists for Inter Milan in Serie A last term.

Conte has won top-flight titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan and with the north London side adding to last season's squad, they may be seen by some as the favourites to break into the top two.

Spurs also go into the new season with a more settled feeling than last year when striker Harry Kane's future was in doubt with rumours circling of a move to Manchester City, which ultimately did not transpire.

Arsenal

Position last season: 5th

Players in: Marquinhos (£3m), Fabio Vieira (£30m), Matt Turner (£8m), Gabriel Jesus (£45m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£30m)

Players out: Konstantinos Mavropanos (undisclosed), Alexandre Lacazette (free), Matteo Guendouzi (£9m)

Arsenal fans will be hoping their eye-catching new signings can add to a squad that fell away at the end of last season, having looked nailed-on for a top-four place.

Mikel Arteta secured a transfer coup with the acquisition of striker Gabriel Jesus for £45m from Manchester City and the Brazilian will spearhead the Gunners' frontline this season. Meanwhile, Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko followed him in swapping east Manchester for north London.

Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira has also come in from Porto, while Alexandre Lacazette has returned to Lyon, so Norway international Martin Odegaard has been named as captain.

Boss Arteta placed his faith in youth last season, with Arsenal being the team with the youngest average age,external-link so another year of experience should stand them in good stead.

Manchester United

Position last season: 6th

Players in: Tyrell Malacia (13m), Christian Eriksen (free), Lisandro Martinez (£55m)

Players out: Dean Henderson (loan), Edinson Cavani (free), Juan Mata (free), Paul Pogba (free), Jesse Lingard (free), Lee Grant (retired), Nemanja Matic (free), Andreas Pereira (£10m)

This season will mark 10 years since Manchester United last won the Premier League and the mantle now falls to ex-Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to attempt to restore the fortunes of a fallen giant.

The Red Devils limped to a sixth-place finish last term under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, recording their worst Premier League points tally and there were reports of dressing-room unrest.

Big-name first-teamers including Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani have all departed, while the free signing of Christian Eriksen could prove to be a masterstroke.

There are still issues to resolve - captain Harry Maguire, who had a poor campaign, was booed by his own supporters at times last season and was jeered once again in the pre-season match against Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

And the big question remains, will wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo stay or will he go? He played for United in Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford - but his long-term future remains to be resolved.

Any other teams in the mix?

Can Newcastle disturb the establishment? The Magpies looked like being cast adrift at the start of the campaign but produced a stunning turnaround under Eddie Howe.

In the second half of the season, Newcastle picked up 38 points which was bettered only by Liverpool (48), who finished second, and eventual champions Manchester City (46).

The big-money signing of Dutch centre-half Sven Botman will add more stability to the backline, while England goalkeeper Nick Pope may eventually become the number one behind him.

Comments

Join the conversation

795 comments

  • Comment posted by MY WORD IS FINAL, at 14:53 1 Aug

    Manchester Utd have more chance of coming second in the Eurovision Song Contest.

    • Reply posted by Viking, at 15:02 1 Aug

      Viking replied:
      “My word is final”. Hope that’s a promise.

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, at 14:35 1 Aug

    Top TWO?

    Man Utd will do well to break into the top FIVE.

    • Reply posted by Budgie, at 15:02 1 Aug

      Budgie replied:
      Cue all the 'rent free' and obsessed' comments from United fans - lol.

  • Comment posted by Uberti, at 14:47 1 Aug

    The answer to the question....Which team is most likely to break into the top two this season?".........no-one. None of the so called challengers are anywhere close....Chelsea, Spurs & Arsenal will be fighting it out for the remaining 2 CL places......you might be able to watch Man Utd in Europe on a Thursday the following year, hopefully not but maybe. A Spurs fan.

    • Reply posted by LuThe, at 15:42 1 Aug

      LuThe replied:
      Agree with a lot of this.

      City and LFC will be top 2, gnat's chuff tight again.

      But, based off City dble /LFC 4pts + Conte, and inkling of consistency, think Spurs clear 3rd.
      Not writing CFC as has-been, but this is a rebuilding summer. Sign on door says: "Team building season. Back in 23/24."
      AFC. Been close (to top 4) with Auba/Laca blanks. Jesus will score. Top 4 mix.
      ManU: Too soon for ETH.

  • Comment posted by Saj, at 16:01 1 Aug

    No one can match the consistency of Liverpool and City its simple as that..

    Arsenal will improve

    Chelsea in transition

    United another false dawn

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 17:33 1 Aug

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      I can see Spurs leapfrogging Chelsea and a fight for 4th place between several teams, Chelsea, Arsenal and maybe West Ham and Leicester both can be more consistent over the season. Newcastle still a season away from challenging this group.

  • Comment posted by zyder, at 15:10 1 Aug

    With the World Cup thrown in, this seasons going to throw up some strange results and injuries to key players. Could play a big role in the title race.

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, at 15:16 1 Aug

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      I'd love it if domestic football still continued during the WC, It'll be interesting to see some line ups.

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, at 14:33 1 Aug

    Nobody, do we an article to confirm the obvious?

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 17:30 1 Aug

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      What is the point of this article when everybody and their cat knows that the other 18 teams are realistically fighting for 3rd and 4th places only?

  • Comment posted by Simon Hindley , at 16:05 1 Aug

    Insulting the readers' intelligence to include a specific United write up. They should have just got a mention in the 'other teams in the mix?' section.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, at 17:42 1 Aug

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Let you in on a secret - this was supposed to be another Man Utd HYS as there hasn't been one for two days now, but to disguise this fact, they included the other teams.
      Do you think we are all that stupid?

  • Comment posted by Olly P, at 15:20 1 Aug

    Spurs will either do really well (3rd) or there will be a meltdown and Conte will go

    • Reply posted by Cole, at 15:23 1 Aug

      Cole replied:
      Conte definitely has the support of the board (who understand his value), so I don't see him leaving - but excelling or imploding seems about right!

  • Comment posted by adamyclau, at 15:36 1 Aug

    I’m just happy salah and Dias will not be going the World Cup. Or Robertson. Henderson will probably go as a squad member. That’s 4 main players that could get a month off, even Thiago and Bobby! Half the team could have a nice month of rest!

    • Reply posted by Holamigos, at 15:43 1 Aug

      Holamigos replied:
      I agree, some of those players could do with some free time.

  • Comment posted by eh77, at 15:47 1 Aug

    No ...
    Asking whether the likes of United could break into the top 4 is a more realistic question ... the answer is still no ...

    • Reply posted by NB, at 16:42 1 Aug

      NB replied:
      Leeds? Newcastle? Oh, that one.

  • Comment posted by Darren, at 15:18 1 Aug

    City and Liverpool have been head and shoulders above the rest through the course of the season - I cant see this changing while they've got the same board, recruitment and managers in place. The consistency and desire that Pep and Klopp are getting out of their teams is commendable.

    • Reply posted by Luke67, at 18:36 1 Aug

      Luke67 replied:
      Not head and shoulders above Spurs who went unbeaten against the two of them last season taking 8 points out of a possible 12 and we changed manager mid season.

  • Comment posted by MKMAT, at 16:43 1 Aug

    Which editor decided it was a good idea to bring Newcastle into this discussion? He/she needs a rethink.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, at 19:22 1 Aug

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Why wouldn't they include Newcastle. They are on the up and have bought wisely since January and have the funds to buy any player they want.
      They are not quite there yet, but will sure be in the seasons to come, so not a bad idea to analysis them also.

  • Comment posted by frog, at 14:45 1 Aug

    No one

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 19:25 1 Aug

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Wow, when even a frog knows the answer to the article question, you know this is a terrible and time wasting article.

  • Comment posted by Sydney Carton, at 14:33 1 Aug

    A lot still depends on what happens in the transfer market between now and end of the month. At the minute I'd say none of these teams will split City/Liverpool and that its a 3 way tussle for top 4 between Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal. The North London duo really have to do it, given the investment but of course, if CFC make another 3/4 signings then that could change

    • Reply posted by Changing Times, at 14:49 1 Aug

      Changing Times replied:
      Yeah.
      Chelsea are still the biggest spenders, although they did have a FIVE Year head start on Citeh.

      Still got that £1.5bn advantage of a so called 'gift' over every other Club.

      A gift.... what does that even mean in football parlance?

      Seems wrong to me.

  • Comment posted by Eittigh, at 14:42 1 Aug

    Liverpool to come out on top this season.

    • Reply posted by Ozi, at 16:32 1 Aug

      Ozi replied:
      Not obvious at the moment - but you'll find that Liverpool will rue the departure of Mane.

  • Comment posted by Bobbis, at 17:05 1 Aug

    Haven't Man U been awarded the BBC prem title already?

    Chelsea are the only team I'd take a free bet on breaking into the top 2, the rest are fighting (maybe too strong a word) for the top 4/6. It's way too early for Newcastle to break in to top 2 even with backing, they've not spent stupidly yet.

    • Reply posted by mufcdabest, at 17:10 1 Aug

      mufcdabest replied:
      United for the quad don't be jealous you will never be bigger than mufc

  • Comment posted by 14CCIPLAYER, at 18:22 1 Aug

    I'm just double checking my own comment.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 04:29

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      And once you have done that, you can also remove it yourself. 😆

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, at 16:01 1 Aug

    Based on pre season friendly results which we all know have a huge baring on how this season will go, shouldn't the question be, who's going to challenge Man United for the title?

    • Reply posted by whatsthecraic, at 17:20 1 Aug

      whatsthecraic replied:
      🤣🤣🤣Why is the their King, going to give them a title🤔🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, at 20:13 1 Aug

    Man U!!! Hahahahahahahaha....thats funny

    • Reply posted by dave, at 20:34 1 Aug

      dave replied:
      Why, they won the big Bangkok Cup, and Hag said they'll win the English treble and the Thursday Night Cup.
      I believe him.

  • Comment posted by NH2, at 18:56 1 Aug

    One thing to bear in mind.

    In the past four seasons, the PL winners achieved 100 pts, 98pts, 99 pts and 93 pts.

    Just let that sink in for a moment. You likely need to exceed 90 pts to win the PL title.

    That had only been done four times in PL history until MC got 100 pts. It has been done six times now in the past four seasons (MC 100, 98 and 93 and LFC 97, 99 and 92 pts). Stunning stuff.

    • Reply posted by Anonymous, at 19:24 1 Aug

      Anonymous replied:
      That just prooves how weak the Premier League has been for the last few years

