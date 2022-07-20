Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Callum Brittain joined Barnsley from MK Dons in October 2020

Blackburn Rovers have signed Barnsley full-back Callum Brittain for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old made 37 appearances as the Tykes finished bottom of the Championship in 2021-22.

He could make his debut for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side against QPR on Saturday, 30 July.

"His profile fits exactly with the playing model we are building at the club," director of football Gregg Broughton told the club website. external-link

