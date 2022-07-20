Callum Brittain: Blackburn Rovers sign Barnsley full-back
Blackburn Rovers have signed Barnsley full-back Callum Brittain for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.
The 24-year-old made 37 appearances as the Tykes finished bottom of the Championship in 2021-22.
He could make his debut for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side against QPR on Saturday, 30 July.
"His profile fits exactly with the playing model we are building at the club," director of football Gregg Broughton told the club website.
