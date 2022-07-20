Ben Mee: Ex-Burnley captain set to join Brentford on a free transfer
Last updated on .From the section Brentford
Brentford are set to sign ex-Burnley captain Ben Mee on a free transfer.
The defender, 32, left the Clarets when his contract expired following the club's relegation to the Championship for the first time since 2015.
Mee spent 11 years with Burnley, helping them to two promotions to the Premier League.
He initially joined the Clarets on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City in 2011 before signing permanently the following August.
Mee ended last season assisting caretaker coach Mike Jackson as Burnley were relegated.
Brentford lost midfielder Christian Eriksen to Manchester United earlier in July, shortly after signing Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer.
The Bees have also signed Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter and Bologna defender Aaron Hickey.
Do they mistakenly think it gives their utterances some kind of credence? Or do they think the rest of us could give a monkeys?
Head turned straightaway. No doubt he was kissing the badge after a big win last season. Makes me sick
Lots of PL experience, is clearly a decent defender (despite last year), will help improve and develop younger players around him.
Looking outside of the top 6 teams I think he would improve most, if not all of them.
I can keep my fantasy football team defence of Holding, Mee, Koch intact.