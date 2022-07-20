Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Ben Mee made 351 league appearances for Burnley

Brentford are set to sign ex-Burnley captain Ben Mee on a free transfer.

The defender, 32, left the Clarets when his contract expired following the club's relegation to the Championship for the first time since 2015.

Mee spent 11 years with Burnley, helping them to two promotions to the Premier League.

He initially joined the Clarets on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City in 2011 before signing permanently the following August.

Mee ended last season assisting caretaker coach Mike Jackson as Burnley were relegated.

Brentford lost midfielder Christian Eriksen to Manchester United earlier in July, shortly after signing Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer.

The Bees have also signed Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter and Bologna defender Aaron Hickey.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.