A peak television audience of 7.6 million watched England's dramatic extra-time win against Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-final on BBC One.

It is up 3.6 million on the four million who tuned in for the Lionesses' 8-0 group-stage win against Norway.

There were a further 1.5 million streams across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app as England advanced to the semi-finals.

The highest peak television audience for women's football in the UK is 11.7 million for England's 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat by the United States.

England's peak audiences at Euro 2022