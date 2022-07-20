Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Bamford (left) joined Leeds from Middlesbrough in 2018 and signed a new five-year contract with the club in August 2021

Leeds United fans can still expect to watch an entertaining team this season, says striker Patrick Bamford.

For the first time in five years, Leeds are going through pre-season without Marcelo Bielsa guiding them.

It is impossible to overstate the influence Bielsa had at Elland Road - one fan in Fremantle, Australia at a public training session before Friday's friendly with Crystal Palace had the Argentine's face tattooed on his shin.

However, after stepping in for the remaining 12 games of last season and dragging Leeds out of the relegation zone with a final-day win at Brentford, manager Jesse Marsch is putting his own imprint on a much-changed squad.

England star Kalvin Phillips and Brazilian playmaker Raphinha have left for Manchester City and Barcelona respectively. In their place have come seven new signings, the latest promising teenager Sonny Perkins from West Ham.

"We've retained our Premier League status and the squad's changed a lot," 28-year-old Bamford said.

"We've had time to work on what Jesse wants and understand his tactics and work on them. I think this year will still be an entertaining Leeds United - but slightly different."

The transition from Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa (left) was in charge of Leeds from 2018 to 2022 before being replaced by Jesse Marsch

After spending four years saying how revolutionary it was working with Bielsa, the Leeds players are not going to adopt a different narrative now.

However, not everything was smooth under Bielsa and there aspects - language being the most obvious example - where it will be easier having Marsch around than the man who shaped the club and guided it back to the top flight after a 16-year absence.

"They're very different but also very similar in some ways," said Bamford.

"They have the same intensity and work ethic and they both demand 100% on the pitch and on the training ground. But you can also sit down with Jesse and have lunch with him.

"If you've done the hard work, the football training is out of the way and the videos are done, you can sit and have a chat about something totally random or nothing to do with football."

Injury frustration and World Cup dreams

Bamford (right) made his England debut in a World Cup qualifier against Andorra in September

It has been a frustrating period for Bamford.

It is less than a year since he was picked for England and made his debut in the World Cup qualifier against Andorra on 5 September.

But ankle and hamstring injuries limited him to nine Premier League appearances last season. Bamford lasted just 23 minutes of his final comeback attempt against Wolves in March before leaving the pitch in tears.

The striker insists he is confident his body can stand up to the strain.

"I was little bit unfortunate to have a couple that followed on from each other, so I ended up basically missing most of the campaign," he said.

"But with the last one, I literally set a timeline in my head as soon as I got injured and just went to work straight away. Obviously there were certain limitations to what I could do, but through the whole off-season I tested myself, went away and worked pretty much every day. And I knew that when I came back, I'd be all right.

"Obviously I've got to concentrate on Leeds, but I would be lying if I said the World Cup wasn't in the back of my mind because obviously it's every kid's dream.

"But I know that there's a lot of hard work I've got to do to even put my name in the picture."

Pushing Phillips out

Phillips will almost certainly be part of Gareth Southgate's England squad in Qatar.

While he is sorry to see a player leave who he got to know so well during four years as team-mates, Bamford is delighted the 26-year-old got his move to Manchester City.

While Leeds are clearly a huge club in their own right, Bamford believes Phillips has earned the chance to challenge for major honours.

"It said it all when Kalvin went straight from getting promoted to being in the England team and becoming a mainstay there," he said.

"He deserves this chance to fight for trophies on all fronts.

"None of us can begrudge him for going. As sad as it is, we were almost pushing him because he deserves it and it's his time."