Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been in pre-season training with Juventus

Aaron Ramsey has left Juventus after the Serie A club announced that the Wales midfielder's contract has been "mutually terminated".

Last week the 31-year-old was left out of Juventus' squad for their pre-season tour to the United States.

Ramsey joined the Italians on a free transfer in 2019, with the ex-Arsenal man reported to be on £400,000 a week.

But Ramsey spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Scottish side Rangers.

He was in the final year of his lucrative contract at Juve but is now free to sign for another club as he seeks game time to prepare for Wales' World Cup campaign in Qatar next November.

Ramsey made just five appearances for Juventus last season and has been linked with a return to former club Cardiff City, but his wages are a likely issue for any side seeking to sign him.

Given he has suffered numerous injury problems over the past few seasons, that could also prove a stumbling block in any negotiations.

He was omitted from Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri's pre-season travelling party along with Federico Chiesa, Mattia de Sciglio, Kaio Jorge, Arthur Melo, Marko Pjaca and Adrien Rabiot.

Ramsey was already without a squad number this season, having previously had the number eight shirt, and it was clear he was no longer a part of Allegri's plans.