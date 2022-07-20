Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been in pre-season training with Juventus

Uncertainty over Aaron Ramsey's future has increased after he was left out of Juventus' squad for the Serie A club's pre-season tour to the United States.

The 31-year-old Wales midfielder joined the Italians on a free transfer in 2019, with the ex-Arsenal man reported to be on £400,000 a week.

But Ramsey spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Scottish side Rangers.

He is in the final year of his lucrative contract at Juve.

Ramsey made just five appearances for Juventus last season and has been linked with a return to former club Cardiff City, but his wages are a likely issue for any side seeking to sign him.

Given he has suffered numerous injury problems over the past few seasons, that could also prove a stumbling block in any negotiations.

He has been omitted from Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri's pre-season travelling party along with Federico Chiesa, Mattia de Sciglio, Kaio Jorge, Arthur Melo, Marko Pjaca and Adrien Rabiot.

Ramsey was already without a squad number this season, having previously had the number eight shirt, and his omission from the tour seems to be a further indicator that he is no longer seen as a part of Allegri's plans.