Matt O'Riley, the 21-year-old Denmark midfielder who joined Celtic from MK Dons in January, is on Leicester City's target list, but manager Brendan Rodgers must sell players before the Premier League club can make their first signing of the summer. (Daily Telegraph) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not worried about Leicester City being linked with midfielder Matt O'Riley, saying it only proves the success of his own club's signing policy. (Daily Record) external-link

Besiktas will have to significantly drop their £6m asking fee for Ridvan Yilmaz if Rangers are to make a bid for the 21-year-old Turkey left-back. (Daily Mail, print edition)

If Rangers sign Ridvan Yilmaz, they will have stolen a march over last season's Europa League final opponents, Eintracht Frankfurt, whose bid for the Turkey left-back stalled because Besiktas were unhappy at the German club's payment plan for the 21-year-old who has also been on Tottenham Hotspur's radar. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Stoke City are still the favourites to sign Zander Clark with the 30-year-old Scotland squad goalkeeper on the lookout for a new club after leaving St Johnstone upon the expiry of his contract this summer. (The Herald) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopes to seal "a couple" of new signings by the weekend. (The Courier) external-link