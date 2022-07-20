Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus's deal for Gleison Bremer also includes up to £8m euros (£6.8m) in add-ons

Juventus have signed Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer from city rivals Torino on a five-year contract in a deal worth 41m euros (£34.8m).

The 25-year-old replaces Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt, who joined Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Bremer made 110 appearances for Torino after joining from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in 2018.

He started 33 of their 38 league games last season and was named Serie A's best defender for the 2021-22 campaign.

