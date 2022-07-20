Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Grant Gillespie slots home a penalty for Morton at Easter Road

Hibernian are teetering on the verge of Scottish League Cup elimination after a damaging 1-1 draw at home to hard-working Morton.

The Easter Road side then lost the penalty shootout 3-1, missing their first three spot-kicks, which leaves them level on seven points with Falkirk in Group D.

Falkirk were held 1-1 at Bonnyrigg Rose, but won 4-2 on penalties.

They will top the group if they avoid defeat at home to Clyde on Saturday.

Hibs, who lost to League One Falkirk in their second of four outings, were sluggish throughout and struggled to break down their Championship visitors.

Elias Melkersen and Liam Miller shot narrowly wide in the first half, while the game's first effort on target came from Ewan Henderson after 51 minutes.

The Greenock side made the breakthrough from Grant Gillespie's penalty, given for a Joe Newell handball.

Henderson crashed in an equaliser but the Premiership side could not find a winner as Aiden McGeady flashed a stoppage-time strike wide.

Then Henderson and McGeady had their shootout penalties saved by Brian Schwake and Ryan Porteous clipped the top of the crossbar with his effort, leaving Kyle Jacobs to tuck in the decisive spot-kick.

Falkirk took an early lead at New Dundas Park when a Callumn Morrison free-kick squeezed through the defensive wall.

The League Two newcomers responded well and Kieran McGachie had an effort ruled out before Lewis Turner levelled from the penalty spot.

Morrison was twice denied by good saves in the second half but the hosts had the better chances in the latter stages. Ross Gray shot over following a corner and PJ Morrison pulled off a brilliant late stop from Conor Doan.

George Hunter and Kevin Smith were the Rose players who missed in the shootout after Morrison's spot-kick was saved as Falkirk then converted their next four.

Cowdenbeath ended their campaign without a point as FC Edinburgh strolled to a 3-0 win. John Robertson scored the first of his double from the penalty spot and Ryan Shanley was also on target.

