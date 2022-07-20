Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea's Sam Kerr (in the air) will feature on the cover of Fifa 23, alongside Kylian Mbappe

Women's Super League (WSL) clubs are set to feature on the latest instalment of the EA Sports Fifa football game for the first time.

Clubs in England and France's top flight will be included in Fifa 23, alongside international women's teams.

It follows the announcement that Chelsea star Sam Kerr will become the first female player to feature on the global cover of the game.

Pre-orders of the game will be available on 30 September.

Female players have until now only featured on regional covers, with American Alex Morgan and Canada's Christine Sinclair alongside Argentina star Lionel Messi on the North American editions of Fifa 16.

This year's edition of the game will be the final Fifa branded game by EA Sports as its partnership with world football's governing body is to come to an end.