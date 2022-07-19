Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Jack Hamilton joins on an initial loan, with the opportunity to sign permanently

Hartlepool United have signed Livingston striker Jack Hamilton on a season-long loan basis, with a view to a permanent deal for 2023-24.

The 22-year-old forward played 10 games for his parent club last season and also had a stint with Championship side Arbroath, reaching the play-offs.

Hamilton has also spent time at Queen of the South, Berwick, Alloa and East Fife in addition to Livi.

"I know how passionate and crazy the fans are," Hamilton said.

"I can't wait to get started. I love scoring goals and I'm looking forward to helping this team as much as I can".

Boss Paul Hartley added: "He's a good young talent. Someone I know we can continue to improve. We've seen a lot of him in Scotland, he had some great loan spells. He works hard and knows where the net is."

