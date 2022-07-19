Close menu
Europa Conference League Qualifying - 1st Leg
Spartak TrnavaSpartak Trnava19:30NewtownNewtown
Venue: City Arena - Stadión Antona Malatinského

Spartak Trnava v Newtown (Thu)

Newtown players celebrate the win over HB Torshavn
Newtown are appearing in European competition for a fifth time

Newtown travel to Slovakia to face Spartak Trnava in the Europa League second qualifying round first leg on Thursday.

Lifumpa Mwandwe, who struck the winning spot-kick, does not feature having joined Halifax Wanderers in the Canadian Premier League.

Trnava finished third in last season's Slovak Super Liga.

"They have a very good side with internationals in almost every position, so we are aware that it will be a hard game," manager Chris Hughes told the Newtown website.

"However, as always, we have prepared in the right manner, and we are aware of what our opponents can do.

"We will be very well organised and hard to break down, look to utilise the ball when we are in possession and look to create chances."

