Vikingur Reykjavík v The New Saints (Thu)

Welsh double winners The New Saints are relishing a second chance in Europe following their Champions League exit.

Saints bowed out after they were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Linfield - having been on the verge of progressing until stoppage time at Windsor Park.

Anthony Limbrick's side now face Icelanders Víkingur Reykjavík in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

"We've got another opportunity which is good," Limbrick said.

"It will be a long road and a long pathway, but we've been in that pathway before and we'll have a right go."

Saints reached the competition's third qualifying round last season, eventually losing to Czech side Viktoria Plzen on penalties.

Víkingur were beaten by Malmo in the Champions League first qualifying round having come through the preliminary round.

The Icelandic champions are managed by former Bolton Wanderers, Leicester City, Stoke City and Dundee United striker Arnar Gunnlaugsson.