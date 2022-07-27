Liverpool v Manchester City: Who makes your combined 2022 Community Shield XI?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Manchester City and Liverpool go head to head on Saturday in the Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium - with some new faces on show, especially up front.
Liverpool replaced Sadio Mane with Darwin Nunez this summer, while Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are City options with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus gone.
Kalvin Phillips is also in the running for City's midfield.
So never mind whether Nunez or Haaland start for their teams, we want to know whether you would pick either in a combined XI.
If you had the choice of all the players for both sides, who would make the cut?
Have a go below and share it using #bbcfootball.
Pick your combined Man City and Liverpool XI
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment