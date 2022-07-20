Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Lawrence Shankland's one season in Belgium ended in relegation

Heart of Midlothian have signed striker Lawrence Shankland from Belgian club Beerschot for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, capped four times for Scotland, has agreed a three-year contract at Tynecastle.

Shankland moved to Beerschot from Dundee United last August and scored five goals for the Antwerp side, who were relegated from the top flight.

"It's a big deal, in terms of calibre of player and financial outlay," said Hearts sporting director Joe Savage.

"We've always said we want to add quality over quantity and that's what we've got in Lawrence: a top quality footballer."

It is the second time Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has signed Shankland as he was in charge at Tannadice when Dundee United moved for the player in 2019.

Shankland scored 40 goals in 74 appearances for Dundee United, having hit 63 in 74 games for previous club Ayr United.

"I know exactly what his qualities are and what he'll bring to the team, and that's why we really pushed hard to make him a Hearts player," Neilson told the Edinburgh club's website.

