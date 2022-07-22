Close menu
Women's European Championship - Quarter-finals
SwedenSweden1BelgiumBelgium0

Sweden 1-0 Belgium: Linda Sembrant hits dramatic 92nd-minute winner

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Leigh Sports Village

Linda Sembrant scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner for Sweden to break Belgium's hearts and book a semi-final date with hosts England at the European Women's Championship.

The top-ranked side at the tournament struggled to convert their chances into goals until Sembrant struck from close range in the dying moments.

Stina Blackstenius had a goal ruled out for offside before being denied by a fine Nicky Evrard save as Sweden had 33 attempts against the Red Flames.

But Sembrant's goal means Sweden will now face the Lionesses at a sold out Bramall Lane in Sheffield next Tuesday (20:00 BST) for a place in the final.

While Belgium's players looked shattered at the final whistle after going so close to forcing extra time, Sweden's players celebrated wildly in front of their jubilant fans at Leigh Sports Village.

On this evidence, however, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses will not have too much fear. While Sweden scored five in their previous game against Portugal, they spurned chance after chance before eventually edging through.

The expectation before kick-off was that the Swedes would join Wiegman's side in Sheffield although Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson was quick to play down any complacency on the eve of the quarter-final.

"We haven't gone through so it's nothing we are thinking about at the moment," Gerhardsson, when asked about England having two more days' rest than their semi-final opponents, said on Thursday after the Lionesses had defeated Spain.

Sweden celebrate scoring against Belgium at Euro 2022
Sweden are former winners of the European Women's Championship

On a damp night in Greater Manchester, the team ranked second in the world were made to work hard by a Belgium side that produced a resilient rearguard display.

Sweden started on the front foot against a team 17 places below them in the world rankings.

Manchester City's Filippa Angeldahl twice went close in the early stages before Blackstenius produced a composed finish after being sent clean through.

Her celebrations, however, were cut short after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check ruled she had strayed narrowly offside.

It was not all one-way traffic. Justine Vanhaevermaet, scorer of Belgium's first goal at Euro 2022, went close with a fierce attempt before Sweden eventually got the job done.

Belgium will take the positives

This was hard to take for Belgium, who were appearing at this stage of the tournament for the first time after Tine de Caigny's winner in the excellent win over Italy on Monday.

The Red Flames, watched by Belgium men's boss Roberto Martinez, only led at Euro 2022 for 41 minutes.

But the team ranked 19th in the world depart having progressed further than Norway (11th), Italy (14th), Denmark (15th) and Iceland (17th) who are all above them in Fifa's rankings.

That should provide them with confidence when they entertain Norway in a crucial World Cup qualifier on 2 September.

Their players looked close to tears at the end but they take home positives for the future.

"At this moment it is hard for us," Ives Serneels, Belgium's boss, said. "We must be proud that we were here to play this wonderful game against Sweden.

"It must give us a lot of experience for the future. Now the players know what can happen when you work hard for something."

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lindahl
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 3Sembrant
  • 6Eriksson
  • 5Nildén
  • 16AngeldahlSubstituted forBennisonat 84'minutes
  • 14Björn
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 9Asllani
  • 18Rolfö
  • 11Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 8Hurtig
  • 10Jakobsson
  • 12Falk
  • 15Blomqvist
  • 17Seger
  • 20Bennison
  • 21Musovic
  • 22Schough
  • 23Rubensson

Belgium

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Evrard
  • 22DelooseSubstituted forDhontat 67'minutes
  • 19Kees
  • 18De Neve
  • 2PhiltjensBooked at 36mins
  • 10Vanhaevermaet
  • 20BiesmansBooked at 16minsSubstituted forMissipoat 88'minutes
  • 16Minnaert
  • 11Cayman
  • 6De Caigny
  • 9Wullaert

Substitutes

  • 3Van Kerkhoven
  • 4Tysiak
  • 5Wijnants
  • 7Eurlings
  • 8Delacauw
  • 12Lemey
  • 13Dhont
  • 14Vanmechelen
  • 15Vangheluwe
  • 17Tison
  • 21Lichtfus
  • 23Missipo
Referee:
Kateryna Monzul

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home33
Away3
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sweden 1, Belgium Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sweden 1, Belgium Women 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Sweden 1, Belgium Women 0. Linda Sembrant (Sweden) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathalie Björn (Sweden) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathalie Björn.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium Women. Kassandra Missipo replaces Julie Biesmans.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Julie Biesmans.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Hanna Bennison replaces Filippa Angeldahl.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elena Dhont (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Linda Sembrant (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathalie Björn.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Janice Cayman.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathalie Björn (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Laura De Neve.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Linda Sembrant (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Linda Sembrant.

  20. Post update

    Linda Sembrant (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

