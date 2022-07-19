Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Wiegman is unbeaten in 17 games as England boss

Uefa Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final: England v Spain Date: Wednesday, 20 July Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website; listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England manager Sarina Wiegman will return for Wednesday's Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain after recovering from a bout of Covid.

Wiegman missed Friday's 5-0 Group A win over Northern Ireland with assistant Arjan Veurink taking charge.

Before the Spain match, Wiegman said she was "feeling well".

The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday the Dutchwoman had tested negative and "would return to all elements of her role".

Confirmation of Wiegman's return to the England bench will come as a significant boost just hours before the 20:00 BST kick-off at Brighton's Amex Stadium.

She has communicated with staff virtually and watched training from a distance outside while wearing a mask as she recovered from the virus.

Wiegman said the squad have been preparing for any scenario that may happen during the Euros, including the possibility of Covid cases.

On Tuesday morning goalkeeper Hannah Hampton tested positive, while defender Lotte Wubben-Moy also missed England's 8-0 win over Norway with Covid.

The last-eight tie on Wednesday sees England come up against a Spain side ranked seventh - one place above them - in the world.

Spain, one of the pre-tournament favourites, won two of their three group games, losing 2-0 to Germany in their second match of the tournament.

Still unbeaten under Wiegman after 17 matches in charge, England won all three of their group games, scoring 14 goals and conceding none.

England are aiming to reach the semi-finals for the second tournament in a row, having lost to hosts Netherlands in the last four in 2017.