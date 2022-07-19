Maya Le Tissier; Manchester United sign England Under-23 defender from Brighton
Manchester United have signed defender Maya Le Tissier from Brighton on a deal until the end of 2024-25 season.
The 20-year-old leaves Brighton after four seasons as United agreed to meet her release clause.
"It's very special for me to come to a club like Manchester United," said Le Tissier, who attracted interest from both Manchester City and Chelsea.
She broke the record for the most appearances by a teenager in the Women's Super League last season.
"Today is a very proud moment for me and I can't wait to pull on the famous red shirt," added Le Tissier.
"The ambition and values of the club suit me as a person and it's a very exciting project here, that I want to be a part of."
The Guernsey-born player, who has represented England at under-23 level, played all 22 WSL matches in each of the last two seasons for Brighton.
United manager Marc Skinner said: "The recruitment of Maya to Manchester United is a continued sign of this football club's ambition.
"Maya is a player that we have been monitoring for a while and, as expected, she is developing into one of the brightest young players in the country. "
Le Tissier could be seen as a long-term replacement for Spanish defender Ona Batlle, who has attracted heavy interest from Barcelona and whose contract runs out next year.
Brighton boss Hope Powell said it was a "privilege" to play a role in Le Tissier's development.
"Maya is one of the best young players in the WSL and we're really sorry to see her go," added Powell.