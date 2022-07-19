Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Crawley finished in 12th place in League Two last season

Crawley Town have signed Ben Wells, Jayden Davis and Moe Shubbar on one-year deals after trials with the club.

Defender Wells, 22, began his career in West Ham's academy and joined QPR in 2018, although he did not make a first-team appearance for the club.

He spent last season with Welling United in National League South.

Midfielder Davis, 20, came through the academy at Millwall and spent time on loan at King's Lynn last season before being released by the Lions.

Forward Shubbar most recently played in non-league for Cheshunt and Edgware Town, and scored five goals during recent pre-season matches for Crawley.

