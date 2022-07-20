Chris Maguire scored a hat-trick for Lincoln City against former side Sunderland last season

Forward Chris Maguire has been told that he can leave Lincoln City.

The 33-year-old, twice capped by Scotland in 2011, will continue to train with the League One squad while his future is dealt with.

Former Sunderland and Aberdeen frontman Maguire is just 12 months into a two-year deal with Lincoln, but was told he "won't be part of the plan going forward" by Imps boss Mark Kennedy.

"He's been incredibly respectful and professional about it," said Kennedy.

"I've had a chat with Chris, a very adult conversation. He won't be part of the plan going forward and I've discussed that with him.

"With Chris and ourselves, we will do our best to come to an agreement somewhere down the line for his future, so we can move on in the right direction for each of us."

Maguire scored five goals in 36 appearances for Lincoln under former manager Michael Appleton last season.

Kennedy said Maguire's situation - be it a loan or permanent move away from the LNER Stadium - is now for the player, his agent and club administrators to settle on.

Asked by BBC Radio Lincolnshire if he will continue to train with the squad, Kennedy said: "100%, he is a good human being and it's important to treat people the same - when you treat them the same you treat them all well."