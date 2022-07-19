Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Ryan Nyambe made a total of 201 appearances during his time with Blackburn Rovers

Wigan Athletic have signed former Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe, while defender Luke Robinson has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

Nyambe, 24, spent 11 years with Rovers and made over 200 appearances during his time at Ewood Park.

However, he was was free to discuss his options with other clubs external-link following the end of the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, Wigan academy graduate Robinson has signed a deal which runs until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Nyambe, who joins on a one-year deal, is a Namibia international and has made six appearances for his country.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge," Nyambe told the club website. external-link

"First of all, I had a sit down with the manager [Leam Richardson] and he came across as a family man. I have seen all the players that he has worked with, and he has improved them so much.

"I think that he can help me so much with my game. The team's style of play is also quite unique so I'm looking forward to that."

