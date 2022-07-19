Leon Britton: Club legend leaves Swansea City player mentor role
Last updated on .From the section Swansea
Leon Britton has stepped down from his player mentor role with Swansea City's development squad.
Club legend Britton, 39, made more than 500 appearances across 16 years as a Swansea player.
He also had a spell as Swansea's sporting director before taking a break from football, then returning to work with the under-23s in October 2021.
"I'm naturally disappointed to be stepping down from this role," Britton told the club's website.
"But I want to spend more quality time with my family and step away from a football environment, which is always so demanding and time consuming.
"Football has been my life for the best part of 30-odd years and I feel it is the right time to focus on the things that are most important in my life.
"I'd like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity, and I will be keeping in touch with everyone and I hope I can come back in some capacity sometime in the future."
Britton's departure comes amid a reshuffle within the Swansea academy set-up, with Kristian O'Leary leaving his role as under-23 boss to join Russell Martin's first-team staff.
The Championship club are also close to appointing a new academy boss.