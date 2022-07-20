Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Dara O'Shea spent six months out after fracturing his ankle in a World Cup qualifier against Portugal

West Bromwich Albion's Republic of Ireland international defender Dara O'Shea has signed a new three-year deal with the Baggies, until June 2025.

O'Shea, 23, missed most of the 2021-22 season after fracturing his ankle on international duty last September.

"He returned to fitness at the end of the season. I expect him to play a big part in the coming campaign," said Baggies boss Steve Bruce.

"Dara is a model professional and an excellent centre-half."

As well as starting Albion's final five games of last season, O'Shea then played for Ireland in their two Nations League meetings with Ukraine in June.

"He has continued to grow stronger over the summer," said Bruce.

"I'm delighted we have been able to sign Dara up for another three years. Dara cares about Albion and is hungry for success here."

Albion will start the new Championship season with a trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday, 30 July.