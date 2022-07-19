Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Wayne Brown was named permanent Colchester boss in May

Head coach Wayne Brown says Colchester United will have to get "creative" with their squad after being hit by a number of injuries during pre-season.

Defender Tommy Smith is out with a foot injury and midfielder Emyr Huws has had ankle scans after being hurt in last week's defeat by Millwall.

Huws, who had a spell at the U's last term, is one of just four players to be recruited by the club this summer.

"These injuries are setbacks, no doubt about it," Brown told BBC Essex.

"We might now have to get creative and reassess.

"There's only a pot of money and that pot of money isn't growing. It's not growing on trees.

"We are looking to add [to the squad], most definitely. But we are looking to add quality to the group and we will keep looking for that quality."

Brown guided Colchester to a 15th-place finish in League Two last season, while in interim charge of the side.

He was confirmed as full-time boss in May and will lead them on a permanent basis for the first time in their season-opener at Northampton on 30 July.