Hutchinson had two stints with Sheffield Wednesday and scored eight times in more than 200 appearances for the club

Reading have signed former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson on a deal until the summer of 2024.

The 32-year-old has been playing with the Royals during pre-season.

Hutchinson began his career in Chelsea's academy and made his first-team debut in 2007 aged 17, before playing on loan for Nottingham Forest and Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

He spent six years with the Owls from 2014 before returning last year, playing more than 200 times for them.

"Sam is a player who knows this division inside out and, in training with us during the last few weeks, he has shown me and my coaching staff all we needed to see," said Reading manager Paul Ince. external-link

"Capable of playing at the back or in midfield, he is a true competitor on the pitch - committed in every challenge, hungry for the ball and, importantly, he is a winner."

