Sutton manager Matt Gray has made four new signings ahead of the new League Two campaign

Sutton United have signed centre-backs Tobi Ogundega and Matt Ridley, winger Luke Gambin and striker Tope Fadahunsi following trials with the club.

Ogundega joined the MK Dons Under-18s squad in 2020 and has played three pre-season matches for Sutton.

Malta international Gambin, 29, has more than 30 caps for his country and has played for Barnet, Luton Town, Colchester United and Newport County.

Fadahunsi, 22, was playing in the United Counties League last season.

Ridley spent last season with Whitby Town in the Northern Premier League and Consett in the Northern Premier League Division One.

The club have not revealed details of the players' contracts.

